Rally held for ‘75 years of Nakba, 75 years of resistance’

Penn State students and State College community members gathered at the Allen Street gates on Monday evening to protest the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the “Nakba,” the Arabic word for “catastrophe,” which was the displacement and death of thousands of Palestinians from their homeland during the war that established the Jewish state.

Roua Daas was one of the main organizers of the rally as well as the teach-in that was held Sunday in Webster’s Bookstore Cafe. At the rally, participants held up signs in support of Palestine, many with the slogan “Free Palestine.”

Daas, a graduate student studying clinical psychology, led chants in both English and Arabic that the audience followed along to, all with common messages in support of Palestine’s freedom.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” the crowd repeatedly said.

At the teach-in, Daas provided context to community members about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, common terms that are used by the media and politics surrounding the issue.

“As we talked about in the teach-in, Zionism is conflated by Zionists with Judaism to say that these words mean the same thing when they do not,” Daas said. “And being an anti-Zionist is standing against Israel's violence; it is not standing against the Jewish people.”

Daas said that another important takeaway from the educational session was raising awareness about the displacement of Palestinians from their homeland.

“Since 1948, this violence has not stopped and will not stop until we do something about it,” Daas said. “In order to work towards liberation for any people we must understand any oppression as incorrect.”

Daas said she was pleased to see the turnout at both the rally and the teach-in and hopes to continue the advocacy at Penn State.

“I am really invested in Palestine, both as an identity, because I am Palestinian, and politically,” Daas said. “And so anywhere that I go, I try to bring Palestine into the conversation…this is definitely work that I hope to continue.”

Jessica Kim grew up in Indonesia before attending Penn State, and she heard of the rally through friends and from flyers posted around campus.

“I was born [in Indonesia], and everywhere I see, people have solidarity towards Palestine…it's very unanimous,” Kim, a graduate student studying comparative literature, said. “Coming here, I was actually pretty surprised to see how people have different opinions about it.”

Kim also attended the educational session and said she learned new information about Nakba.

“What I learned yesterday too is that there's a lot of infrastructure that's being set up like walls, checkpoints and stuff like that…that doesn't really get covered in the media,” Kim said.

During the rally, various community members and organizers took the microphone and commented on the importance of spreading awareness about the Nakba.

Seonghek Kang was a participant at the rally, and said he has been involved in Palestinian liberation activism since he was an undergraduate student.

“There are publicly known Israeli documents, governmental documents, that state that the purpose of the occupation policy is to make [Palestinian] livelihoods so miserable that they cannot possibly stay in their homeland,” Kang, a graduate student studying history, said.

Kang said he believes current events don’t just pertain to Palestine, but to the United States as well.

“What happens, especially in Palestine, concerns what happens here,” Kang said. “This kind of state surveillance and oppressive mechanism that gets trained by the American police force gets exported and distributed along with the Israelis in a kind of militarized society.”

According to Daas, American citizens should care about the situation because their government plays an ongoing role through their funding and alliance with Israel.

“In the US, our taxpayer dollars go to supporting Israel every single year,” Daas said. “Every single year the US gives Israel $3.8 billion and this money is used to commit [the] violence against Palestinians…is used for guns, is used for tanks.”

Daas said that as students, universities are “complicit” in the “ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestine,” which is why the rally was held close to campus.

“As people who stand here in support of justice, we understand that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. And so it is so important for us to work for the liberation of Palestine here, just as it is for Palestinians to work for their liberation in Palestine.”

