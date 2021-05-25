Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, a fast-food restaurant chain originally founded in Louisiana, may open its first Pennsylvania location at 228 E. College Ave. in downtown State College.

During a State College Zoning Hearing Board meeting Tuesday, Adam Caracci, the East Coast property development manager for Raising Cane's, presented the business's request for a property requirement variance.

According to Caracci, the business is seeking a variance from the rule that open steps must be 18 inches behind a front property line.

The restaurant requested to install a ramp at the front entrance of the store, which would extend past the 18-inch rule, in order to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The board said it will meet again June 8 to make a decision after the board's solicitor reviews the business's requests.

Raising Cane's said a denial of its variance request would make the location "unfeasible," however, it did not confirm the approval of these requests will officially result in a State College location.

Caracci told The Daily Collegian he could not comment about the possible new location.

The Daily Collegian reached out to Megan Milazzo from Raising Cane's marketing department for confirmation on the potential site and is currently awaiting response.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

+2 Italian ice company Sunset Slush comes to State College by cart Husband and wife duo, Turtle and Lee Ann Patterson, are bringing their mobile form of Italia…