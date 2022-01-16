Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers announced a tentative opening date for its new State College location at 228 E. College Ave.

The fast food chain is set to open April 5, though it said the date is subject to change over the next couple months.

Raising Cane's is now hiring managers for the new location, according to a sign in its front windows. Applicants can visit the restaurant's website, the sign said.

