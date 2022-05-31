Raising Canes-feature

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will make its grand opening on June 14 at 8 a.m. at 228 E. College Ave after delaying its initial opening— which was set to be in April.

The restaurant will provide its first 20 customers free Raising Cane's food for a year, according to a Facebook post, as well as custom t-shirts to its first 100 dine-in customers to purchase a combo.

This location will join the over 600 Raising Cane's across the country and is the second one in Pennsylvania.

