Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will make its grand opening on June 14 at 8 a.m. at 228 E. College Ave after delaying its initial opening— which was set to be in April.
The restaurant will provide its first 20 customers free Raising Cane's food for a year, according to a Facebook post, as well as custom t-shirts to its first 100 dine-in customers to purchase a combo.
This location will join the over 600 Raising Cane's across the country and is the second one in Pennsylvania.
MORE CONTENT
On May 4, Penn State Ventures, LLC, a local real estate company, filed a lawsuit against the…