Pugh Centre Starbucks officially opens for service

The new Starbucks at 150 E. Beaver Ave. officially opened for service today at 6 a.m., according to an Instagram post.

The company relocated to Pugh Centre after closing its location at 141 S. Garner St.

In an Instagram reel, Penn State student and barista Molly Coleen gave a tour of the new location.

The store will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., but these hours may change in the future, according to manager Jes White.

