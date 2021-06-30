Progress Development Group sent a formal request to withdraw its Parkland Apartments Project to State College Borough Council President Jesse Barlow Wednesday, which will save Nittany Village Park from development.

The intended four-story apartment building was originally going to use a portion of the park in its development, according to the letter.

The apartment building would have met an affordable housing requirement in State College, but local residents started a petition to save the park. On April 17, residents held a rally at the park, which is located at 1306 S. Atherton St.

"The proposed redevelopment of a small and crucial part of NVP received considerable opposition from surrounding neighbors," Executive Vice President of Progress Development Group Ara Kervandjian wrote in the letter.

Progress Development Group will move forward with a modified development plan, according to Kervandjian.

