An Italian specialty sandwich shop — PrimoHoagies — is slated to open a new franchise in the State College area in 2022.

The New Jersey-based sandwich chain currently has locations in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

PrimoHoagies has yet to confirm an opening date for its new State College location.

