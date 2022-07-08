Jeffrey P. Fields, who raped four women between 2010 and 2017, was sentenced to 29.5 to 61 years in prison by President Judge Pamela Ruest Friday at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

Thirty-eight-year-old Fields, of Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, pled guilty to charges of rape by forcible compulsion, rape by threat of forcible compulsion, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion and simple assault in March.

The first assault occurred Aug. 22, 2010, when a 22-year-old woman reported she was raped in the Apple Alley area in State College.

The survivor’s roommate found her “crying, soaking wet, and in a highly disheveled, intoxicated condition,” according to the criminal complaint.

She reportedly had leaves in her hair and clothes, and her underwear was later found on the front porch, according to the complaint.

The survivor was present at Fields' sentencing on Friday with her family.

"He changed who I am at my core," she said in her victim impact statement.

Fields was arrested shortly after her grandmother died, which she said caused her to lose time to "properly grieve" her loss.

"It wasn't just moments of joy that you stole," she said, "but moments of sorrow."

The three other survivors were present at the sentencing, either in person or on Zoom, and they all provided victim impact statements that were summarized by First Assistant District Attorney Sean McGraw.

On Jan. 28, 2011, a 19-year-old woman reported she was raped in the Fraternity Row area.

She reported being struck in the face and raped by an unknown man in a car, according to the complaint.

In a victim impact statement summarized by McGraw, she said she can "only find peace in knowing we can live in a world without [Fields]."

Three months later, on April 3, 2011, a 20-year-old woman reported she was raped in the area of Fairmount Avenue and South Burrowes Street.

The survivor reported denying an offer for help home from an unknown man before being dragged to an overgrown area and raped. The unknown man repeatedly struck her in the head, and the woman eventually fell unconscious, according to the complaint.

Upon regaining consciousness, the survivor found herself “lying naked in the bushes” with cuts, abrasions, bruising and bleeding from the mouth, according to the complaint.

Most recently, on July 16, 2017, a 19-year-old woman reported she was raped in the area of West Prospect Avenue and South Atherton Street.

The woman reported an unknown man forced her over some sort of barrier and raped her before she was able to stand up again and escape, according to the complaint.

The survivor reported feeling “violated," and said she "lost her relationship with God," in her victim impact statement.

Swab examinations were performed on each survivor, which found spermatozoa, according to the complaint.

The results were compared and found to be a match to the same unknown man. They were also uploaded to federal and genealogical databases, according to the complaint.

These results led to the biological parents of the unknown man, who was later identified as Fields by volunteered DNA from his parents, according to the complaint.

Fields was arrested on July 21, 2020.

Several members of Fields' family were present at his sentencing, and several spoke in his defense including his wife, his sister and both of his parents.

All four family members cited mental health issues such as depression and anxiety and past trauma as potential explanations for his actions.

Fields also spoke in his own defense in a letter addressed to his victims.

"My words can not express how truly sorry I am," Fields said, turning to face his survivors and their families. "You may not fully grasp the depth of my apologies."

The commonwealth requested a sentence within the statutory maximum, which would have been 53 to 106 years.

Following the sentencing, McGraw praised detective Stephen Bosak for his "exemplary work in the pursuit of justice."

Ruest said that Fields "poses a danger to the community and society" and that the attacks he made were "calculated" and "planned."

The sentence was "appropriate," according to Ruest, given Fields' classification as a sexually violent predator.

He will begin serving his sentence immediately.

