Downtown State College welcomed Poke Fresh, a Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant, on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Located on 328 E. Calder Way, the restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

With the grand opening, the restaurant has provided a complementary bubble tea to customers with each poke bowl purchase.

Staying true to Hawaiian eats, Poke Fresh offers “signature bowls” that combine raw fish with fresh vegetables or a “create-your-own-poke” option with various bases, including a rice burrito. Signature teas and ice cream are also offered.

Items can be ordered through an in-store QR code or online ordering

Further announcements and updates regarding Poke Fresh can be found on their Instagram account

