Planet Fitness will open an additional location in downtown State College in the Fraser Centre, according to Gary Brandeis, property owner.

Brandeis said Planet Fitness has signed a lease and started construction a few weeks ago.

The location will open in the summer in time for the fall semester, according to Brandeis.

The center will be located at 118 South Fraser Street, which previously was the home of an H&M that closed in September 2021.

RELATED