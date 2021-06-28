State College's downtown bar the Phyrst confirmed the cancellation of Drake Bell's upcoming September performance Monday following his recent prison sentence.

Bell was initially charged with "attempted child endangerment and disseminating material harmful to children," the New York Times reported June 4. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which relate to a girl who met him online and attended one of his 2017 concerts in Cleveland, the NYT said.

On Wednesday, the "Drake & Josh" Nickelodeon star changed his plea to guilty and will face up to two years in prison, according to the NYT.

Ryan Rosh, the Phyrst's bar manager, said most of the staff was updated about the situation after the news broke.

“We found out about this situation the same way everyone else did,” Rosh said.

Everyone who purchased tickets will be refunded, according to Emma Carlson, the bar's assistant manager.

“Drake Bell will not be performing,” Carlson said.

Bell was originally supposed to perform in State College in March 2020 until the coronavirus caused the event to be postponed to Sept. 1, 2020.

The show was then rescheduled again for April 7, 2021 and was pushed back one final time to this coming fall, specifically Sept. 21.

The Phyrst also confirmed the cancellation via its Facebook event page.

