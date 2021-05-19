A Philadelphia man was accused on Monday of selling heroin laced with fentanyl in State College and around Centre County, according to the Patton Township Police Department.

David E. Blanchett Jr., 29, was previously arrested in Patton Township in January for the possession of fentanyl and marijuana.

According to the Centre County Drug Task Force, Blanchett allegedly sold the drugs at local hotels in Bellefonte and State College.

Blanchett is currently facing 15 felony charges, including 11 counts of possession with intent to deliver.

He was denied bail and is currently in custody at the Centre County Correctional Facility awaiting his preliminary hearing May 26.

