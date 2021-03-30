The People’s Choice Festival of Pennsylvania announced the cancellation of its annual summer arts festival due to coronavirus concerns in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The festival was originally scheduled for July 8-11.

This marks the second consecutive cancellation of the event, according to its website. For summer 2020, the festival held activities virtually.

According to the People’s Choice Festival, the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg — where the event takes place — is not allowed to host “special events, summer camps or school groups until the fall season" due to guidelines set for the summer by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Organizers said the People’s Choice Festival, which originated in 1993, will be back in 2022.