The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced Tuesday it will hold a public hearing on the SC Gaming Op Co., LLC’s proposal to open a casino at the Nittany Mall.

To be hosted at the Penn Stater Conference Center Hotel, the hearing will take place at 4 p.m. August 16 for the purpose of acquiring testimony for and against the proposed casino, according to a PGCB release.

The hearing will be free to the public with in-person and online options for attendees. It will also be livestreamed from the PGCB’s website.

Those wishing to attend or speak at the hearing must register by noon on August 12, according to the release. Registration will open July 21.

All who register to speak will have their names publicly displayed on the PGCB’s website, the release said.

PGCB spokesperson Douglas Harbach said he believes hearing testimony from those directly impacted by the project will be integral in the PGCB’s decision-making process.

After the initial hearing in August, a second hearing will be held at a yet unspecified time in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to provide final evidence and arguments for or against the casino’s construction, according to the release.

