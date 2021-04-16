Pennsylvania dairy farmers working through the American Dairy Association North East alongside Global Trading LLC and YMCA of Centre County will hold a free milk and food drive on Wednesday, April 21.

The drive will have 1296 food boxes containing a gallon of milk, and assorted dairy produce and meat products, according to a news release.

The drive will take place on Locust Lane between East College Avenue and East Calder Way from 4-6 p.m.

Walk-ups to the drive are not permitted, and those receiving the food boxed are asked to remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food.

The drive, which is made possible due to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program’ grants, has allowed local communities to provide food to those who need it during the coronavirus pandemic.