Pennsylvania dairy farmers will distribute free milk and food to community members in need at a drive-thru event at Boalsburg’s Calvary Church on Sunday, Feb. 21.

The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 18 but rescheduled due to the snow. According to a release, the drive-thru was made possible through The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program government-funded grants.

Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, YMCA of Centre County and Calvary Church are working with the dairy farmers to make the event possible, according to the release.

There will be 1,276 food boxes containing one gallon of milk and an assortment of dairy, produce, and meat distributed at the drive-thru.

Vehicles will be granted one box each while supplies last and walk-ups will not be permitted to ensure the safety of workers. People are asked to stay in their cars for the event.

The drive-thru event is one of more than 200 drive-thru and drop-off events in the American Dairy Association North East’s region since April and is part of Pennsylvania dairy farmers’ efforts to feed community residents throughout the pandemic.