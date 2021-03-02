Pennsylvania dairy farmers added three additional dates to distribute food and dairy products at drive-thru events in Centre County following the distribution event in Boalsburg on Feb. 21.

On March 4, people can pick up food boxes at Philipsburg-Osceola Area Middle School from 4-6 p.m.

On March 8, the drive thru will be at Mountaintop Elementary School, and March 10 at Penns Valley High School — both from 4-6 p.m.

Each location will distribute 1,276 boxes containing one gallon of milk and additional dairy, produce and meat products.

The farmers are partnered with the American Dairy Association North East and sponsored by the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College Borough Council announces reconstruction plans for downtown parking garages The State College Borough Council met Monday night to discuss several agenda items, such as …