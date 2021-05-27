The Pennsylvania Department of Health's Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced Thursday the commonwealth's mask order will be lifted on June 28 or sooner if 70% of adults have been fully vaccinated.

Once the mask order is lifted statewide, individuals will still be required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking guidelines in local businesses, workplaces, transportation, long-term care facilities, hospitals, prisons, homeless shelters or any establishment that deems them a requirement, according to a DOH statement.

As of Wednesday, 70% of adults in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the DOH said.

“That’s a strong indicator that we are on track to get at least that many getting both doses by the end of June," Beam said in a statement.

