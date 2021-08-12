The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra announced Thursday it will hold its first concert to kick off the new season of "Together Again!" on Sept. 12.

The first concert, “Explore Again,” will be held in the Penn State Recital Hall at 3 p.m., according to a PCO press release.

The concert will feature violin soloist Akemi Takayama, who is the concertmaster of the Roanoke Symphony and the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, the release said.

Takayama will play the "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla and Mozart’s Overture to "Abduction from the Seraglio" and Dvorak’s "Czech Suite," according to the release.

Tickets will range from $10 to $30 and can be bought at the door or prior to the concert, according to the PCO.

More information on purchasing season tickets or costs of regular tickets can be found at the PCO's website.

According to the PCO's spring 2021 newsletter, the orchestra has not gathered in person in over a year and was unable to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

