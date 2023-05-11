PennDOT to conduct overnight work on Beaver and College Avenues

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will conduct overnight work from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on May 14-16 on Beaver and College Avenues, according to a release.

The first day will entail crack sealing on the right lanes of each road, with the left lanes addressed on the second day. Each road will then receive patching following the same pattern.

Work zones on each street will stretch from Buckout Street to High Street, affecting parking and leaving one lane open as work takes place, PennDOT said.

Motorists are advised to visit www.511PA.com to be aware of traffic conditions prior to traveling.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE