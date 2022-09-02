The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will resume work on the State College Atherton Street project on Sept. 6, according to a release.

Atherton Street will remain open for the holiday weekend Friday until Monday, the release said.

Atherton Street will be closed in both directions between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue starting Tuesday, and the Beaver Avenue intersection will remain open.

The Graduate State College will remain accessible from Beaver Avenue on Tuesday, according to the release.

Flaggers will regulate daylight lane closures with no detours on Tuesday and Wednesday near Westerly Parkway and between College Avenue and Railroad Avenue, PennDOT said.

Due to Penn State's home football game with Ohio University, all lanes will remain open from 6 a.m. Sept. 8 to 6 a.m. Sept. 12.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

CATA Bus announces Game Day Shuttle routes CATA Bus announced its two Game Day Shuttle routes, serving downtown State College, Hills Pl…