The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will resume work on Atherton Street starting Monday until Sept. 6, according to a release.

The road closure is due to an upgrade to the sewer system, and it's part of a three-year $30.7 million project estimated to end in the fall of 2024.

PennDOT said the project will include various pipes for water, drainage or sewage, concrete work around sidewalks, traffic signs, and other miscellaneous jobs. The work zone will span from Curtin Road to Westerly Parkway.

For the duration of the work — contracted by HRI Inc. — Atherton Street will be closed in both directions between Beaver and College Avenue.

During the first week of work, the Beaver Avenue intersection will close but will reopen on Monday, Aug. 29.

The following detour routes are available, according to PennDOT, and the routes will change depending on where crews are working. Non-commercial drivers who know the area may take their own routes if they see fit, the release said.

Atherton Street Detour — Park Avenue to University Drive, University Drive to Route 26, Route 26 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway. Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 3010 (Warner Boulevard)

Park Avenue to University Drive, University Drive to Route 26, Route 26 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway. Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 3010 (Warner Boulevard) Beaver Avenue Detour — Route 45 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway, Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 26.

Route 45 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway, Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 26. Atherton Street Eastbound Detour — North Atherton Street to West College Avenue, West College Avenue to Buckhout Street, Buckhout Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to South Atherton Street.

North Atherton Street to West College Avenue, West College Avenue to Buckhout Street, Buckhout Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to South Atherton Street. Atherton Street Westbound Detour — South Atherton Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to High Street, High Street to East College Avenue, East College Avenue to North Atherton Street.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

+2 State College Police Department requests public assistance in finding alleged theft suspects The State College Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying three all…