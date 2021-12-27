PennDOT restores speed limits on I-80 and 99 due to winter weather advisory

Speed limits on Interstates 80 and 99 were lifted Monday after the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reduced them due to a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service at State College.

According to the advisory, mixed precipitation is expected with an accumulation of up to one inch of snow and up to one tenth of an inch of ice.

Motorists should expect slippery road conditions and adjust commutes based on hazardous conditions, the advisory said.

According to the PennDOT, the speed limit was reduced to 45 mph on I-80 from exit 97 to 161, and all of I-90 in both directions. Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane.

Additionally, I-80 is closed between exit 147 and exit 133 due to multiple motor vehicle crashes. Traffic is being diverted to follow route 144 to route 53 to reconnect with I-80 at the Kylertown interchange.

"Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow," PennDOT said in a release. "PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear."

