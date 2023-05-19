PennDOT provides reminder on detours regarding the Atherton Street Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation provided a reminder on detours for its three-year Atherton Street project.

Eastbound Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue will remain closed. Eastbound traffic will be diverted to the Atherton Street downtown detour off College Avenue until early July, according to a PennDOT release.

Motorists may still gain access to the Graduate State College via College Avenue.

Additionally, a westbound closure on Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue will take place today at 6 p.m., and be in effect for 60 hours, according to the release.

During the closure, eastbound traffic will be directed to the Atherton Street general detour, while westbound traffic will use the Beaver Avenue general detour.

Both closures are necessary to install new drainage, the release said.

According to PennDOT, there will be various pedestrian detours as well. The intersections of Atherton Street and College Avenue and Atherton Street and Highland Alley will serve as the main crossing points.

Pedestrian detours may need to be adjusted depending on where crews are working.

A work update will be issued on Monday morning for the week of May 22.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE