Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is expected to begin gas line relocation work on South Atherton Street in State College Tuesday, according to a release by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The release said work will transpire between the intersections of Highland and Hill alleys.

Traffic will be impacted between White Course Drive and Westerly Parkway as only one lane will open in each direction, according to the release.

Relocation work will occur this week during daylight hours, however, the release said overnight work will likely occur the following week of Oct. 4.

The release said motorists should check driving conditions by visiting this website, which provides free traffic updates and information to the public.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE