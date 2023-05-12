PennDOT announces detours regarding the Atherton Street project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced construction updates for the three-year Atherton Street project during the week of May 15.

On May 15, eastbound lanes on Atherton Street between Beaver Avenue and College Avenue will be closed, a release said. Traffic will be diverted to the Atherton Street downtown detour off College Avenue.

PennDOT expects this detour to be in effect until early July. Westbound Atherton Street will remain open until May 15.

From May 15 to May 18, traffic will follow an alternating pattern controlled by roadway flaggers from West Foster Avenue to West Fairmont Avenue, according to the release.

At 6 p.m. on May 19, westbound Atherton Street will be closed for a 60-hour detour stretching from Beaver Avenue to College Avenue and is expected to end by 6 a.m. on May 22, the release said.

During construction, eastbound traffic will be directed to use the Atherton Street general detour, the release said. Westbound traffic will be directed to use the Beaver Avenue general detour.

Access to the Graduate State College will be off College Avenue, with a roadway flagger available for assistance during the 60-hour detour, the release said.

Message boards will be placed along the construction sites to alert motorists of these detours.

PennDOT is anticipating the completion of the $30.7 million project by HRI Inc. in the fall of 2024, according to the release.

According to PennDOT, overall project construction will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and miscellaneous items.

For weekly updates and detour information regarding the Atherton project, visit the PennDOT website.

