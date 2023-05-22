PennDOT announces construction updates regarding Atherton Street project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced construction updates for the three-year Atherton Street project.

Drivers in the area can anticipate the following during the week of May 22:

On Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue, both eastbound lanes will be closed to install new drainage systems. Eastbound traffic is detoured at College Avenue and will use the Atherton Street detour until early July. One lane of westbound traffic will be open.

From West Foster Avenue to Hill Alley, crews working on a new main waterline will direct traffic using an alternating traffic pattern.

A crew will be working from College Avenue to Beaver Avenue to install new drainage pipes.

New curbs and sidewalks will be installed on the already closed section of Atherton Street from Clay Lane to College Avenue.

According to the release, two crews are scheduled to work on May 26 and possibly on May 27.

There is no work schedule for May 29 due to the Memorial Day holiday, according to a release.

For weekly updates and detour information regarding the Atherton Street project, visit the PennDOT website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE