PennDOT announces construction updates regarding Atherton Street project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced construction updates for the three-year Atherton Street project.

Drivers in the area can expect the following during the week of May 29:

There will be no work on May 29 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

On May 30 through June 1, crews will be replacing old waterlines with new ones from West Foster Avenue to West Nittany. Roadway flaggers will regulate traffic in an alternate arrangement.

On May 30 through June 2, from Clay Lane to Beaver Avenue, crews will be installing new curb and sidewalk, a new drainage system and foundations for new highway lighting and traffic signals, as well as reconstructing roadways. This work may extend into June 3 but no traffic disruptions are expected.

Both eastbound lanes of Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue will remain closed until early July for the installation of new drainage. Motorists can use the Atherton Street downtown detour at College Avenue.

One westbound lane of Atherton Street will remain open through the duration of the aforementioned work.

The left lane of Beaver Avenue will remain closed from H Alley to Atherton Street and the left lane of College Avenue will remain closed from Burrowes Road to Atherton Street until early July.

PennDOT asks that pedestrians use the pedestrian detour to avoid walking through the construction zone.

For weekly updates and detour information regarding the Atherton Street project, visit the PennDOT website.

