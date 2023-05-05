PennDOT announces construction updates concerning Atherton Street project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced construction updates for the three-year Atherton Street project.

From May 8 to May 11, crews will remove old waterlines and install new waterlines and services from Highland Alley to West Fairmont Avenue. Traffic will be organized using an alternative lane pattern with flaggers, a release said.

During this period, temporary traffic signals will be installed at the College Avenue intersection, reducing traffic to one lane on Atherton Street and College Avenue.

From May 8 to May 12, crews will remove trees "previously identified in the design phase of the project" from College Avenue to Westerly Parkway, according to a release.

According to PennDOT, "significant detours" due to the project include:

From the week of May 15 until early July, the eastbound side of Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue will be closed. Eastbound traffic at College Avenue will be diverted and use the Atherton Street downtown detour.

From 6 p.m. on May 19 to an estimated 6 a.m. on May 22, eastbound traffic will detour to Atherton Street and westbound traffic will detour to Beaver Avenue.

The $30.7 million project will include "roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items," according to a release.

The Atherton Street project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2024, the release said.

For weekly updates and detour information regarding the Atherton project, visit the PennDOT website.

