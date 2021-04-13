The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Tuesday Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic would be put on pause until further notice.

The temporary close comes after Gov. Tom Wolf announced a pause to administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday following reports of blood clots in six women across the U.S. According to Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam, it is unlikely the blood clots occurred in the state.

Beam said the clinic will be closed until the Department of Health receives further guidance from the federal government.

The vaccine site opened in the BJC on April 9, and is directed by the Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, LCC. Around 600 doses per day were expected to be administered each day.