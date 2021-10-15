A new Wellness Fund, created through collaboration between Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association and University Health Services, was recently established to help alleviate any financial strain students may face due to medical-related costs.

This fund covers all billable expenses at UHS with the exception of pharmacy charges, ambulance charges, lab work sent to Quest Diagnostics and no-show fees. The Wellness Fund was passed at UPUA’s Sept. 8th meeting, and UPUA contributed $10,000 to launch the fund.

One of the initiative’s key leaders is Najee Rodriguez, vice president of UPUA, who said he spearheaded the Wellness Fund because it was “personal.”

“I support myself through college, and I’ve experienced many instances of poverty that I’m passionate about addressing now,” Rodriguez, (junior-international politics and history), said. “I’m lucky enough to have solutions to those issues now, so I’m not dealing with those same problems.”

Despite having access to Medicaid and other forms of assistance, Rodriguez said this issue has not been completely eradicated at Penn State.

“There are students [who] are entering Penn State, and students currently, that are facing these instances, and I know that they were a problem because it’s something that I experienced,” Rodriguez said. “And if I experienced it, then others are experiencing it too.

As a freshman, Rodriguez said there were many situations when he needed UHS, but his out-of-state Medicaid was incompatible with UHS’s system, causing all of the services he needed to be charged to his bursar account.

“I worked two jobs freshman year and that helped, but it was very difficult to balance everything,” Rodriguez said. “I was able to pay it off, but there were so many instances where I realized that this was happening to other students.”

As a result of facing challenges obtaining and paying for health care, Rodriguez turned to UPUA and UHS to advocate for students in similar situations and create the Wellness Fund to help them, he said.

Originally, UPUA proposed creating the fund to only cover physicals, which was inspired by a Harvard prescription program that gives prescription discounts to students.

“We wanted to think small because we wanted to be realistic with everything, so we thought of the idea of doing physicals and covering a wellness checkup,” Rodriguez said.

However, this idea presented problems from the perspective of UHS, Natasha Baumgartner, student insurance advocate at UHS, said.

Baumgartner said other health issues could be found during physicals, leaving students unable to pay for further necessary services.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College downtown businesses open, close in September Although Penn State students have largely returned to in-person classes and are frequenting …

As a result, UHS pushed to create the Wellness Fund to finance all services students may need.

“That was really the most important piece,” Baumgartner said. “UPUA and UHS both came to the table and really worked out something that would work for both of us.”

Rodriguez and UPUA said a program like this is unique to Penn State.

“There’s no other university in the Big Ten that’s doing a program like this,” Rodriguez said. “This is completely all new and original, so it’s really exciting that Penn State is able to pedal this as something.”

Kara Krebs, case manager at UHS, agreed the need for medical services is present for more than just physical exams because through “the Affordable Care Act, a physical is something that is [already] covered at 100% as preventative care.”

“We weren’t sure that [only covering physicals] was really going to hit where the need was, so we came to the idea that why don’t we open it up for all services and use that as a point to educate students on insurance that they might qualify for, help them navigate how to use their insurance and provide them with immediate access to health care,” Krebs said.

Baumgartner also emphasized insurance education as a key point to the Wellness Fund.

“Some students just didn’t understand how their health insurance [works] or how the student health insurance [works],” Baumgartner said. “That’s been a really neat part of it — we’ve identified and been able to use this process as a means to educate students about their insurance.”

According to Baumgartner and the statistics UHS has collected from the Wellness Fund, about 47% of the UPUA Wellness Fund Case Manager visits have been for insurance education thus far.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

The Wellness Fund is also used to treat students who might be insured but cannot afford assistance due to high insurance deductibles or other financial reasons, Baumgartner said. Krebs added there are “several uninsured” people on Penn State’s University Park campus.

“When a student is uninsured but maybe still on their parent’s tax return, they won’t qualify for medical assistance programs either, so they might not have access to the health care that they need,” Krebs said. “There’s always going to be really high deductible plans and plans that don’t cover the services that students need, so we’re really capturing both sides of it.”

Baumgartner said the Wellness Fund was “two-pronged” — to meet both equity and privacy needs of students at Penn State with the main purpose of “health equity.”

“Some students don’t seek health care because they are covered under their parents insurance, and they don’t want their parents to know that they’re seeking health care for a certain need or circumstance,” Baumgartner said.

The Wellness Fund continues to fund the treatment of issues such as women’s health, with 18% of cases that have used the fund, general medical coverage with 12%, vaccines with 9% and psychological concerns with 9%.

Insurance profiles of students who have used the fund thus far consist of 38% of students with Medicaid, 25% uninsured, 16% with high deductible plans and 9% with privacy concerns using their parent’s insurance, according to Baumgartner.

As of Oct. 8, $4,123 has been allocated from the UPUA Wellness Fund to cover students in need, and 35 students have been scheduled with UHS Case Managers on myUHS through the UPUA Wellness Fund Visit Type.

Funding in the future will come from Penn State’s Student Fee Board and through UHS, but for this year, UPUA and UHS said they are hoping to set up a donation link for students, parents, alumni and others to make contributions toward the fund.

“I’m not sure to what extent the UPUA can provide additional funding, so we need to come to the table again now that we’ve gotten this launched,” Baumgartner said. “I do fear that probably by the end of October, we will be at the end of the fund.”

The deplenishing of the Wellness Fund further emphasizes the present need “a lot of people just don’t know about,” Baumgartner said.

Rodriguez echoed Baumgartner’s sentiment and said there has been a need for the Wellness Fund for years at Penn State.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that there are students that can afford the baseline cost of tuition, but there are deficits in their overall wellness and care,” Rodriguez said. “Whether it comes from food, housing or medical care… we have the ability to close those gaps.”

However, the Wellness Fund, with the collaboration of UPUA and UHS, is working to reconcile this long-standing discrepancy in affordability of health care services, Rodriguez said.

“It’s really reaffirming to me that there’s a new chapter ahead, with care given to these students who need it the most,” Rodriguez said. “I think that the future is extremely bright, and I think it’s a new chapter for equity on campus as a whole.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College announces new downtown travel restrictions ahead of weekend The State College borough released new travel restrictions impacting various areas of downto…