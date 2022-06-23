Penn State announced it will offer its in-person "Spend a Summer Day" event at the University Park campus after a two-year hiatus.

The event will take place on July 25, 28, 29 and Aug. 1 and will include all day open house events, according to a release.

The events will allow prospective students and guests to "discover academic programs, connect with important University resources, interact with current students, advisors and faculty, and explore the beauty of campus," according to the Penn State "Spend a Summer" website.

The release said Penn State will also offer a virtual event on July 27 and will offer the same content in virtual format.

Penn State also announced the Undergraduate Admissions Office will be hiring current students to help with the event and summer tours.

