After the Centre Area Transportation Authority announced several service changes that will take effect on Monday, Penn State officials have prepared some short-term transportation options, according to a release.

Penn State Transportation Services said it will offer the following temporary services in response to CATA's service changes:

Penn State blue buses will replace the CATA Blue Loop vehicles from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on Sundays, the release said. Tracking and arrival prediction will not be available, but each bus will service a Blue Loop stop approximately every 15 minutes, according to the release.

Penn State said the Blue Loop replacement service will not be available on Nov. 21 during fall break, and the last Sunday service during the fall semester will operate on Dec. 5.

For those who use the Green Link, CATA’s Red Link and the Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue are available, the release said.

