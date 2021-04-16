From April 19-24, Justice Education Week will be held at Penn State. The week will feature a series of virtual events "with the aim of bringing awareness to the human impact of incarceration as well as build support for transformative educational movements in a carceral setting," according to Penn State News.

Here is a list of events that will be held for Justice Education Week.

Monday, April 19

6 p.m. — Angela Davis, political activist and the keynote speaker of the week, will host a talk titled "Education Justice: Incarceration, Carceral Education & Abolition Pedagogy." Davis's discussion will be followed by organizers who will talk about ways students can get involved with prison reform.

Interested students can register here.

Tuesday, April 20

1 p.m. — A presentation titled "Unlocking Higher Education for Justice-Involved College Students: The Role of Student Affairs Professionals" will be held. The presentation will discuss how student affairs professionals can help justice-involved students to become more involved.

Registration for the event can be found here.

5:30 p.m. — Penn State Lions for Recovery will host a discussion "Recovery and the Legal System" to talk about intersections of substance use and the legal system. Information on access to the event is currently unavailable.

6 p.m. — "College Behind Bars," a film by Lynn Novick, will be screened. According to PBS, the film follows incarcerated persons seeking college degrees while in prison. Following the screening, there will be a discussion featuring Bard Prison Initiative alumni Tamika Graham, Salih Israil and Giovanni Hernandez.

Wednesday, April 21

5 p.m. — The Centre County Bar Association and MidPenn Legal Services will host an Expungement Talk. This talk will help participants figure out if their criminal charges are eligible for expungement. Registration can be found here.

7 p.m. — Penn State Black Caucus will host a Sankofa discussion called "Defund vs. Abolition." The event will allow students to decide which side of the discussion they're on. Information on access to the event is currently unavailable.

Thursday, April 22

6 p.m. — Eduardo Mendieta, professor of philosophy at Penn State, will host a discussion titled "Abolition is More than a Metaphor." The discussion will explore Angela Davis' work on prison abolition. Registration for the event can be found here.

Friday, April 23

3 p.m. — Tiffany Tsantsloulas, a professor from California State University, Bakersfield and former Restorative Justice Initiative volunteer, will host a discussion titled "Social Disciplining and the Disorientations of Reentry." Tsantsloulas will discuss the difficulty of reentry into society following prison.

Registration to the event can be found here.

3:30 p.m. — The Student Restorative Justice Initiative and Restorative Justice Initiative will organize a "Reentry Simulator." Participants will assume the roles of individuals attempting to reenter society following incarceration. Registration can be found here.

Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25

11 a.m.- The Student Restorative Justice Initiative will hold a two-day training event on restorative practices. The event will train participants to hold restorative circles and view conflict from a harm-reduction model.

The event is open to at least 24 Penn State students, staff and faculty members from any commonwealth campuses. Registration for the event can be found here.

A complete list of events for Justice Education Week throughout the State College and Centre County community can be found here.

