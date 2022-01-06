Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center in the afternoon on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Ernesto Estremera Jr

Penn State announced it will hold a coronavirus vaccination clinic at its Bryce Jordan Center from noon to 6 p.m. this Sunday, according to Penn State Student Affairs via Twitter.

The clinic will offer first doses, second doses and boosters, the tweet said, for anyone 12 and older.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone 18 and older.

The clinic will accept drop-ins, but appointments are encouraged and can be made here.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags