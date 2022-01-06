Penn State announced it will hold a coronavirus vaccination clinic at its Bryce Jordan Center from noon to 6 p.m. this Sunday, according to Penn State Student Affairs via Twitter.

Penn State is holding a COVID Vaccination Clinic on January 9th at the Bryce Jordan Center! The clinic is open to anyone age 12 or older who is looking to get their first, second or booster shot.Make an appointment here: https://t.co/3qIQTye0XR pic.twitter.com/YI1AKbU61m — Penn State Student Affairs (@StudentLifePSU) January 6, 2022

The clinic will offer first doses, second doses and boosters, the tweet said, for anyone 12 and older.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone 18 and older.

The clinic will accept drop-ins, but appointments are encouraged and can be made here.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Centre LGBTQA Support Network to host 2nd annual State College Pride Centre LGBTQA Support Network and the borough of State College announced Thursday they will …