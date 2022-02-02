For Penn State student Kaitlyn Hillman, the best advice to follow while looking for off-campus housing is to consider the cost of living and let the numbers speak for themselves.

Currently, on-campus housing at Penn State for room and meals costs approximately $12,318 per semester, according to Penn State Undergraduate Admissions’ website.

Whereas at The Bryn, where Hillman (junior-security and risk analysis) will live next fall, current rent rates range from $540-830 per month, according to its website.

Hillman said she finds cost, amenities and distance the most important factors in deciding on where to live off campus.

And while she noted taking the bus may be inconvenient at times, Hillman said The Bryn’s location is the best in State College due to its cost.

“I would just say do the math,” Hillman said.

For Yifan Zhi, who also lives at The Bryn, he said it’s “OK, [but] not the best place.”

Rather, Zhi (sophomore-communications) said he believes The Retreat or The Yards are the best off-campus housing options.

“I have a friend living [at The Retreat],” he said. “They have a very good community. The house is quite good, and the front desk is very friendly.”

Zhi also said he likes the new environment at The Yards.

Since The Yards was built in 2020, Emily Garcia agreed with Zhi and said the housing complex “has the nicest things because they are brand new.”

However, Garcia (sophomore-health policy and administration) said price and amenities are other key factors in making housing decisions.

“You want to see what bills are covered in the price,” she said. “A lot of complexes include gas and electricity [in the rent]. Price is a big thing too, because, you know, I’m a college student.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Garcia said she believes it’s important to look into housing thoroughly — rather than making decisions out of fear.

“I feel like people make it seem like, ‘[Students] need to sign the lease in October, or you’re screwed,’ when that’s not the case,” Garcia said. “There’s a lot of options, so [don’t] worry as much. I wish I wasn’t so worried to sign a lease my freshman year.”

Other students, like Samantha Stevens, said they find that seemingly “perfect” off-campus housing comes from privately owned apartments, rather than company-owned complexes or high rises.

Stevens (junior-film production) said she recommends Cedar Lofts Apartments for juniors and seniors — primarily because of distance.

“I wake up every day, and my classes are in Willard and Carnegie, so it’s just a straight shot,” she said.

Stevens also suggested looking for housing with “cool novelties” — as her apartment includes a staircase and a small porch.

Ultimately, she said “good location” is the most important factor that led her to Cedar Lofts.

For Samantha Barton, the opening of The Standard at State College, where she lives, felt “rushed.”

“There's a lot of minor details on the construction that don't look like it was finished properly,” Barton (senior-kinesiology said. “Me and my roommate are having problems with insulation in our windows — there's water coming through, and it's growing mold.”

While she said the amenities are nice, she said the elevators don’t always work, which she said can add 15 minutes to her daily commute to classes.

The Standard did not respond to requests for comment.

However, Barton said the commute to campus from The Standard is better than where she lived last year at The Bryn “since everything was right there.”

Barton said she would recommend looking for privately owned apartments above downtown businesses like Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts — keeping in mind factors like laundry access and parking.

“To me, having laundry access [is important] because a lot of the places downtown you have to go into a different building [to do laundry],” she said. “That’s just a minor inconvenience to me, but I feel like it takes up time.

“I [also] need to have a car here. So, finding somewhere [to] park… and not pay a fortune for it [is important].”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE