Some Penn State students call the luxurious high rises in downtown State College their homes. From the RISE at State College to the HERE State College, these apartments are filled with amenities and unique things to do.

Despite higher rent prices than other locations in State College, some students are still drawn to the buildings.

Matthew Lipchik, who plans on living at the RISE in fall 2021, is excited to be in close proximity to campus.

“There really aren’t that many other apartments that are close to campus,” Lipchik (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Lipchik said he may miss out on using the full amenities at the RISE, but it’s not something “unexpected” with the pandemic going on.

“There is definitely a possibility I won’t be able to take advantage of all the amenities that the RISE usually offers,” Lipchik said, “but this didn’t stop me from picking this apartment due to this being a potential issue no matter where I live next year.”

Places like the RISE can get fairly expensive — rates range from $929 to almost $1,900, according to Apartment Home Living, a website that lists local lease prices. Lipchik said he believes the cost will be worth it if coronavirus restrictions lessen.

“It depends on where we are with the pandemic and our road back to living in a new normal,” Lipchik said. “If I can take advantage of all the amenities usually offered, I believe I’ll be getting the most out of the cost.”

Lipchik said he looks forward to living in a brand new apartment as well.

“To me, the most exciting part of living in the RISE is having the opportunity to live in a very new apartment,” Lipchik said. “You are literally downtown on College Avenue and across the street from campus, which makes it amazing.”

Meagan Hoffman currently lives in the HERE, where she chose to live for its “modern layout and design.”

“It’s different from other apartments with the gym in the building. There’s a spa, eventually there will be retail shops in the courtyard and the building itself is beautiful,” Hoffman (sophomore- public relations) said.

Hoffman said she also enjoys that she gets to be an early tenant of the HERE. The HERE began offering leases for residents in fall 2019, making fall 2020 the first semester the complex would be available to students.

“I liked the idea of living in a brand new apartment,” Hoffman said. “I didn’t have to worry about if there was going to be damage to the room or if it was dirty.”

Although she was excited for the HERE, Hoffman still ran into some bumps during her time there — especially with construction still ongoing.

“The construction was definitely distracting and loud the first semester while they were trying to finish everything in the building,” Hoffman said. “I would be in a Zoom class and have to apologize for the drilling in the background.”

Hoffman said the building is “great and feels like home,” praising the gym and study lounges. However, she said she’s had issues with management.

When her dryer and sink broke, Hoffman said the management was slow with repairs. Additionally, Hoffman said management sends out emails encouraging students to social distance and threatens them with punishments, but doesn't follow through with its own rules.

“I saw our leasing manager holding the door open for a crowd of nearly 40 people during White Out weekend,” Hoffman said.

The HERE did not respond for comment as of Feb. 21.

On Oct. 24, during the Penn State vs. Indiana football game, the State College Police responded to large gatherings of students at the Penn Towers, the RISE and the HERE apartment complexes.

Regardless, Hoffman renewed her lease for the HERE for another year and said she wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

“I love the building, but I just hope that management can pull it together and realize that it’s going to take a lot more to keep residents happy,” Hoffman said.

Lauren Beshada, who also lives in the HERE, was looking for a place in the heart of downtown.

“I wanted to live at the HERE because it was super close to downtown — it was all about location to me,” Beshada (sophomore-psychology) said.

Beshada said she wasn’t impacted by the construction going on and has had a good experience thus far. Overall, she said she’d rate her experience as an “eight out of 10.”

“All the interactions I’ve had with staff have been very nice while everything going on with construction was frustrating,” Beshada said, “but it isn’t like they could have done anything about it. We’re living in a pandemic and it wasn’t safe for them to work.”

Beshada said she had hoped for more social interactions in the HERE, but understands the current situation doesn’t readily allow for that.

“I wish we were able to be more social and see more people without the restrictions, but it is what it is to ensure everyone's safety,” Beshada said.

Although she isn’t living in the HERE next year, Beshada didn’t rule out returning in the future.

“Next year I plan to live in a house with some girls in my sorority, but I could totally see myself possibly moving back for my senior year.”