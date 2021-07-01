When students eat at downtown State College’s various restaurants, they are faced with challenging questions — what to get for dinner, who they should invite and what tip they should leave their server following the meal.

With a wide range of restaurants and services offered around the State College area, many Penn State students find part-time jobs and recreation at these venues. However, students hold differing perspectives about tipping and whether better options exist for those working in customer service.

The concept of “tipping” ingrained itself within U.S. culture during the post-Civil War era, especially with the influx of European immigrants during the time period, according to National Public Radio. Despite opposition throughout the years, tipping became the new commonplace — which still exists today.

According to NPR, the Supreme Court constructed a system called “Tip Credit” in 1966, which permits employers to pay tipped employees below the federal minimum wage due to outside gratuity paid by customers.

In modern times, the federal minimum cash wage for tipped employees is only $2.13 per hour — with the understanding that the rest of their weekly salary will be composed of tips, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Many local students and community members said they believe tipping is a beneficial and successful option, especially in restaurant settings.

Caroline McCulley, a 2021 Penn State hospitality management graduate and former treasurer for Penn State’s Hotel & Restaurant Society, said she believes tipping is an important motivator for workers.

If an 18% gratuity charge was automatically implemented for all restaurant orders — disregarding the optional tipping practices common in the U.S. — then servers may lack the motivation to work hard and “deliver that high level of service,” McCulley said.

“That’s the whole [point behind] tipping,” McCulley said. “If you work hard and you give great service, then you should be able to receive a higher tip.”

McCulley said pooling tips is “really situational.” She said the practice has benefits and drawbacks — which depend on the performed service and the particular establishment in question.

For instance, McCulley said there’s a striking difference between splitting tips at an ice cream parlor and a fine dining restaurant.

If a group of employees works together at an ice cream parlor — everyone performing different components and stages of the orders — then a split tip would be justified, McCulley said.

At a shop that runs through cohesion and collaboration — like an ice cream shop — it would be challenging to reward a particular worker and not everyone who had a part in the order, she said.

However, McCulley said she believes splitting tips at a restaurant could pose problems and be unfair to some employees.

She said waiters and waitresses who serve a larger pool of customers and receive increased tips during their shifts should not need to share their hard-earned tips with others who may have put in less effort.

McCulley said she believes tipping culture “completely depends” on the customer’s personal experiences. For example, she said people with a background in hospitality may be “more inclined to tip” because of their experience within the industry.

According to McCulley, some servers receive a $2 hourly pay that gets voided out with taxes — meaning they only receive tips as a paycheck.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Arts Fest to feature live music performances amid virtual festival The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is hosting several music performances at the P…

Although McCulley said she always tips 20% for restaurant services, she also said the server’s hospitality and customer service behavior can influence her tipping attitudes.

“If a restaurant’s service is incredibly slow and the server isn’t apologetic about it — [and] doesn’t comp anything off the meal — that’s when I’ll [consider] altering my personal tipping policy [of 20%], especially if the server isn’t hospitable and is not helping the situation,” McCulley said.

McCulley said she understands the unpredictable and uncontrollable setbacks that occur within restaurants and other hospitality settings, but she said it’s important for employees to communicate openly with their customers about the situation.

“I understand if the service will take a long time, but it’s how the server presents it to the guest that will probably determine the tip in my eyes,” McCulley said.

An employee’s service impacts her experience and tipping more than a worker’s personality, McCulley said.

“Even if they aren’t super friendly but still get the job done, I’m still going to tip them 20%,” McCulley said.

When traveling abroad in Spain, McCulley said the restaurant culture was “totally different” with “servers having a relaxed nature about them” since they knew they’d receive gratuity from every table due to the restaurant policy.

Unlike in the U.S. where people want quick service at restaurants, McCulley said European restaurant services are slower, with people staying for numerous hours just talking and eating.

“In Europe, [servers] check up on you regularly because the more you buy, the higher the percentage of the bill will be going [toward] them,” McCulley said.

McCulley works at a country club where an additional gratuity percentage is added to customers’ bills for food and drink purchases.

Despite the additional gratuity for food services, McCulley said she still sees country club members tipping extra cash to bartenders and servers for their exemplary service, especially when an order comes quickly.

Many students, including Faith Busanic, said tipping is primarily a way to express gratitude for outstanding service — something that would be challenging to demonstrate if waiters had a higher salary.

“Some days, working can be harder than others, and a tip can make [workers] feel much more appreciated for their hard work,” Busanic (senior-hospitality management) said via email. “Whether I’m at a restaurant, getting a haircut or staying at a hotel, I always think it’s a great idea to [leave a] tip to show your appreciation for those performing services.”

Busanic said she believes there are many benefits of keeping the traditional tipping structure that exists in the U.S. Foremost, she said tipping allows waiters and waitresses to make more money than a typical hourly wage would permit.

Seeing people leave tips on the dining table can also motivate workers to complete their long shifts and continue working hard, Busanic said.

Maddie Adams, who works at Penn State’s Berkey Creamery, said she believes tipping is — “rightfully” — an important aspect of many people’s salaries.

“Tipping is still an important and effective part [of service industries], as long as it’s getting split evenly and everyone’s getting the same amount of money for putting in all that effort,” Adams (sophomore-pre-medicine) said.

When Adams goes to a restaurant — or a business where tipping is common — she said she typically uses the included tip options at the bottom of her receipts to determine what tip to leave, as “it’s easier to just pick one.”

According to Adams, Creamery workers choose how their pooled tips get distributed every semester. Workers vote amongst themselves whether they’re going to donate the tips to small local businesses or split the money among employees, she said.

“Right now, we’re planning to donate our tips to smaller businesses in State College because of how hard they were affected by COVID,” Adams said.

Although the workers decided to donate their tips this summer, Adams said they split the money among themselves during the spring semester.

“During the spring, it definitely helped boost some spirits within the Creamery because people were generally nicer to customers — hoping to get a tip — because they knew it would go [toward] what they were earning that day,” Adams said.

MORE NEW COVERAGE

Progress Development Group withdraws apartment building plans for Nittany Village Park Progress Development Group sent a formal request to withdraw its Parkland Apartments Project…

Based on her experience at the Creamery, Adams said the benefits of splitting tips are transferable to other jobs and businesses.

“I think [splitting tips] works for all occupations because everyone works together to make that group team,” Adams said. “With just one link missing, you wouldn’t be able to complete the [business] cycle.”

Despite being unable to control the wait time at the Creamery on a busy summer day, Adams said people tend to take those unrelated outside factors — which workers cannot control — into account when leaving a tip.

“Something I’ve noticed from work is that people tend to tip less if the line is longer — it especially happens for us on hot days when they have to wait outside because we can only allow a certain amount in the store at a time,” Adams said. “Then they get angry, kind of antsy and they won’t leave as many tips.”

Jordan Fritsch said she supports tipping service-based workers, especially restaurant workers, due to personal experience working at a restaurant.

Although Fritsch (junior-public relations) said she supports tipping, she said she also believes workers should have a raised minimum wage to eliminate some stress related to the job.

She said raising the minimum wage by a few dollars would allow restaurant workers to feel less anxious if the restaurant is having a slow day and workers are receiving minimal tips.

“My parents and I have always tipped, but after working at a restaurant, I’ve begun tipping more because I’ve [come to] realize that many people rely on those tips to survive,” Fritsch said.

Working at a restaurant has taught Fritsch how “every penny counts” when tipping because workers rely on that money to live, she said.

“You don’t know everybody’s story and why they’re working, but leaving those few extra dollars can make or break [someone’s] workday,” Fritsch said.

Fritsch said she believes the pandemic created new norms within restaurants and tipping procedures.

“Since COVID hit, people have been getting takeout food instead of eating in, and people don’t always realize they can tip takeout servers,” Fritsch said.

Besides the pandemic’s impact on restaurants through regulations and restrictions, unemployment is another factor influencing current dining — and consequently tipping, Fritsch said.

“There are places that still only do outdoor seating or minimum takeout orders — and not because of any COVID regulations — but because they don’t have the workers, so their kitchen staff is shorter,” Fritsch said.

Data analysis and University of California, Berkeley studies demonstrate that people remain hesitant about returning to low-paying service jobs, especially positions that were lost in the midst of the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.

While some big companies like McDonald’s were able to raise their hourly wages to attract potential workers, many small businesses lacked the funding to promote such enticements, according to ABC News.

Fritsch said less staff can contribute to longer waits, which customers tend to blame on servers. As a result, Fritsch said some customers give less tips 一 or no tips 一 due to these “uncontrollable factors.”

Some students, like Leah Hickman, said the typical tipping stigma associated with U.S. restaurants should be converted to a more effective system. In the meantime, Hickman said she tips generously to help workers who rely on tips to pay their bills.

Hickman (sophomore-finance) said she believes U.S. restaurants should transition to the traditional European model where the “tip” is already included in the waiter or waitress’s salary.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Though Hickman said she believes a higher worker salary is the optimal option over traditional tipping, Hickman said it’s a complex issue that can be “impacted by cost of living, the different geographical areas and the type of restaurants involved — specifically restaurant chains or stand-alones.”

Taking various factors into account, Hickman said increasing workers’ salary should occur at a company level, not through government mandates.

If restaurant workers’ salaries are raised, she said the increased pay should be implemented gradually to not “raise the food prices exponentially high and cause people to stop eating out.”

“With COVID, it came to light how important these service-based jobs are and how the workers need to be earning more than they are currently,” Hickman said.

Hickman said she still actively tips for various services, especially as workers struggled with increased pay and layoffs resulting from the pandemic.

Even if the service performed was less than adequate, Hickman said she would still leave a tip because “you never know what kind of day that person has had.”

“I may leave a smaller tip if the service isn’t good, but I always leave a tip,” Hickman said.

Although Hickman said she tries to consistently leave a decent tip for wait staff, she said she also acknowledges the struggles people encounter when paying for restaurant food in general.

“There are people — including college students — who understand the importance of tipping and want to leave a tip, but they just may not have the means to, and they may already be stretching their budget already to take their family out to eat.”