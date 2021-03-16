In order to raise awareness for issues that align with the 3/20 Coalition’s mission, Divine Lipscomb — a 38-year-old formerly incarcerated Penn State student — decided to run for a seat on the State College’s Borough Council.

Throughout his childhood, Lipscomb endured abusive step parents, molestation, and substance and drug abuse, but after his second release from prison, he made changes in his life.

Lipscomb was accepted to Penn State in 2017 and is now a senior majoring in rehabilitation and human services. His life experiences, along with “local issues” of diversity and inclusion, were what led him to run for council.

“The growing issues and levels of disrespect toward women and police brutality are some of the main reasons why I was inspired to run for council,” Lipscomb said. “The unacceptable death of Osaze Osagie and my work with the 3/20 Coalition are a big part of why I want to be on the council.”

The 3/20 Coalition formed after the death of Osaze Osagie two years ago. Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. He was shot and killed by State College Police officers on March 20, 2019.

When three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant, Osagie allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

Lipscomb said he is running for a State College Borough Council seat as a part of the “Our Communities Can’t Wait” campaign alongside two other candidates for local positions.

The “Our Communities Can’t Wait” slate includes co-leader of 3/20 Coalition Tierra Williams for Ferguson Township supervisor and Artistic Director for FUSE Productions Richard Biever for the State College Borough Council.

The campaign is sponsored by the PA United PAC, a member-led organization that strives to build a multi-racial, multi-generational grassroots movement that can run and win people-powered, people-funded campaigns across western Pennsylvania, according to its website.

“Since I’m a part of a slate candidacy, it may seem like we’re approaching things differently,” Lipscomb said. “But, we all have the same ultimate goal of seeing a happy, productive and flourishing community despite coming from a different background.”

Jesse Barlow, council president, said it is a “rare occurrence” for students to be on the council, but he “wouldn’t be against it.”

“A student on council could give us a broader perspective on issues that students face,” Barlow said. “The older members of council have our own understanding of student issues, but a student could tell us what is truly going on.”

However, Barlow said students running could face difficulty from the community’s perceptions.

“The weaknesses of a student on the council could be how they are perceived by the community,” Barlow said. “The student on council might be distrusted by the community members that have a different perception of students.”

The borough has not had a student on the council since 1973. Dean Phillips served three out of the four years of his term before moving from State College to law school. In 2019, Tom Dougherty ran unsuccessfully as a junior at Penn State for the council.

Deanna Behring, a councilwoman and assistant dean of Agricultural Sciences and International Programs at Penn State, said there’s strength in diversity of having students on the council, though there are “vulnerabilities” as well.

“Having a student’s voice helps diversify the voices at the table since they are typically much younger and come from a range of different backgrounds,” Behring said. “They bring fresh ideas but there’s a vulnerability rather than a weakness because students tend to be transient.”

Behring said she ran alongside Doughtery in 2019 when she was first elected onto the council and saw his campaign process as a student first-hand.

The council members, who are volunteers, encourage students to reach out regardless if they are interested in running for positions. According to Behring, the council holds graduate, undergraduate and high school representative seats to hear official student feedback, but councilmembers are “accessible” through email and social media.

“Any student who has an idea or a concern should never feel shy to reach out to anyone on council for advice or an ear or action,” Behring said. “That’s our job to listen and help the people of this community — regardless if they are students or community members.”

According to Lipscomb, he’s been involved with social justice projects throughout his time at Penn State and served as the coordinator for the Restorative Justice Initiative at Penn State. However, he said he wants to see more of the community involved.

“I think it’s time to reimagine, renew and reinvest into the possibilities within State College,” Lipscomb said. “We cannot go wrong if we focus politics on people because that’s what’s missing today, but we typically leave the people out.”