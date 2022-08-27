Decked out in blue and white, Penn State students and State College community members hit the ground running today at the return of the Living In One Neighborhood Dash 5K.

Brought together by Student Orientation and Transition Programs, Left Right Repeat and the State College Borough, the event rounds out the end of two weeks of fall welcome programs.

Michael Olmstead, owner of Left Right Repeat, addressed participants as they stretched behind the starting line.

“Any time I can get college students up before 9 o'clock, that's awesome,” Olmstead said. “The LION in LION... Dash is Living In One Neighborhood –– it’s basically trying to show the college students there’s a town over here … and bring them to a nice unified front.”

At precisely 9 a.m., the crowd took off from the State College Municipal Building down South Allen Street. The tour continued into downtown State College, the Highlands and Holmes-Foster Park before returning to the starting line.

Along the path, there were informational signs about the town — some identified where children or the elderly live, while others gave the populations of neighborhoods and defined local landmarks.

At a table offering snacks and water was Natalie Vercillo, Community Engagement Specialist at the Office of Community Engagement of the State College Borough, who said it's “important” to organize events to bring together the Penn State and State College communities.

“A lot of times we don't realize how symbiotic the relationship can be,” Vercillo said.

Penn State students play a “huge role” in supporting the town, according to Vercillo.

“They bring a lot of vibrance [and] help our local businesses out," Vercillo said. "I love living in a college town because of that.”

Some proceeds from the event will go to Centre Safe, a local nonprofit that combats domestic violence and sexual assault, Vercillo said.

MORE BOROUGH COVEREAGE

Kevin Kassab, Manager of the Office of Community Engagement of the State College Borough, agreed that despite the difference in lifestyles, the coexistence of the two communities is essential to the survival of the town.

“Our long-term residents' survival and existence here in State College is because of our student residents,” Kassab said. “A lot of us wouldn't even be here, and State College wouldn't be the community it is in Central PA, so I would say the majority of our long-term residents really enjoy the youth that exists in State College.”

Kassab described LION Dash 5K as a chance for the groups to “mingle” and get new residents familiar with the neighborhoods.

“Our long-term residents can be elderly, they can be young families with young children that go to bed at 7 o'clock at night — then we have our student residents that are all hip and ready to go to class all day and in the evening want to enjoy themselves,” Kassab said. “We try to talk about the courtesy between the two lifestyles, so that's kind of what Living In One Neighborhood is about.”

Olmstead said as a resident of Boalsburg, bringing the communities together is “near and dear” to his heart.

“We want as many people here having fun and cheering through the neighborhoods [as possible],” Olmstead said. “We had more sign up today than we have [had] in over a month and a half.”

Left Right Repeat is a motivational running company that hosts challenge runs, charity runs and 5Ks, according to Olmstead. This is the second LION Dash Left Right Repeat has co-hosted, with traffic issues and the coronavirus pandemic shutting down every other attempt since 2018.

“Having a year off, two years off, it was kind of like ‘Do I still want to do this?’... and then I said to myself I really want to push people,” Olmstead said. “They keep striving. Some of my runs I've done — the first year they walked, the second year they jogged and now they're full blown running.”

Lynn Moyer of Bellefonte said she frequently participates in the Left Right Repeat events.

“I try to go to every one of [Left Right Repeat’s] things that they sponsor,” Moyer said. “There are people my age who are dying, you know — I'm 67 years old, I think if I can keep doing this I’m going to.”

For some participants, the 5K served as their first impression of State College.

“We were up here for our daughter’s field hockey game — she plays for [the University of Louisville], and they’re playing Penn State and Bucknell this weekend,” runner Trent Pusey said.

Trent and Amy Pusey said they traveled from Salisbury, Maryland, and thought it was “neat” to run with “all different age groups.”

“We love to explore and see new sight sites — this is the first time we’ve been here so we really enjoyed it,” Trent said.

MORE BOROUGH COVEREAGE

Leading the pack of runners was Penn State student Ryan Zaff, who said he registered for fun after competing in races during high school.

“It was still nice to get a feel for a different side of campus that I hadn’t seen previously,” Zaff (freshman-geosciences) said. “It's just a cool bonus to be able to do that — prove that I haven’t lost any fitness over the summer.”

As a freshman, Zaff said attending Welcome Week events is “definitely worth it” and recommends “[putting] yourself out there.”

“Even if all you do is show up and say hello to people … that’s still people that you can say ‘Hey, I know you, how’re you doing?’" Zaff said. “Being familiar with people is a great step to knowing people and becoming friends with them and having a great time here at the university.”

As more people dashed across the finish line, a crowd accumulated on the side of the street to cheer others on.

Ben Giuliana, who serves as the assistant director of Welcome Programs at the Student Orientation and Transition Programs, said the “marathon” of welcome week events has been “overwhelming in the absolute best way possible.”

“It’s been really, really fantastic to see all our office’s work pay off and for students to really be excited to be here — especially after having such a strange experience with COVID,” he said.

Giuliana said he hopes to show students there is more to the town than just Penn State.

“Sometimes I think because Penn State is such a huge campus and we bring so many people to State College as college students … they only think of State College as Penn State, but there’s an entire community around them,” Giuliana said. “Explore more than just campus and downtown and the immediate surrounding streets. Explore all of State College.”

The crowd erupted in cheers as the last person rounded the corner and made their way to the finish line.

“Even though I’m last, I’m proud,” Moyer said. “Just stay in the back and keep going."

Participants convened as each age category winner was announced, and certificates and prizes were handed out.

With a final time of 17 minutes and 37 seconds, Zaff was declared the winner for college students aged 18 and over.

“This was a great race for everyone who attended,” Zaff said. “I’m glad I was able to do it and I hope that for everyone who attends PSU, that the rest of the year is going to bring all sorts of great events like this.”

MORE BOROUGH COVEREAGE