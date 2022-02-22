Penn State, State College and Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will collectively work to slow "dangerous drinking and other impacts" linked with the informal drinking holiday, State Patty's Day, Saturday, according to a release.

Both uniformed and plain-clothes police will concentrate on liquor law enforcement in campus residence halls and neighborhoods bordering the campus, the release said.

Damon Sims, the Penn State vice president for student affairs, and Tom Fountaine, the State College borough manager, sent a memo to the State College Tavern Owners Association, urging establishment owners to help "impede the negative excesses" of State Patty's Day.

“For many years, this annual occurrence has produced more problematic behavior in our community than any other event, despite the many good efforts of student, university and borough leaders to mitigate against the resulting harm,” Sims said in the memo.

State College Police Chief John Gardner, Penn State Police Chief Jason Zajac and Penn State Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Danny Shaha sent a letter to State College residents Tuesday requesting that they abstain from hosting guests during the weekend.

In addition to the increased patrol over the weekend of Feb. 26, Penn State residence halls will not permit guests, many landlords will employ extra personnel to protect their property and greek life organizations will not host any events, according to the release.

A Penn State student charged with violations during the weekend, whether on or off campus, will be directed to the Office of Student Conduct for disciplinary action.

