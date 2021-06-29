Penn State skateboarders can rejoice as State College will soon build a new skate park where they can shred.

This news comes after Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Conklin announced the Commonwealth Financing Authority would allocate $250,000 for a new skate park to be built in the borough of State College.

Though the park’s location and opening date have not yet been confirmed, several local skaters said a skate park in State College could benefit both students and the community.

Student Kiana Skager said a skate park will benefit students looking to occupy their time with a new sport.

“I think it would be good to have something else for [college students] to put their free time into, instead of just doing classes or going to the gym,” Skager (senior-sociology) said. “It’d be more of a hands-on thing for them.”

Curtis Trowbridge said students who want to learn how to skate in the presence of other skaters could use a local park to do just that.

“When you have an audience while you’re just starting out, it makes you more nervous and more hesitant to try things [because] there’s a good chance that you’ll fall. Everybody goes through it,” Trowbridge (sophomore-advertising) said. “I don’t think people feel comfortable with that around the general public, but if you’re around another group of skaters… you’ll be fine.”

Currently, campus regulations state any use of skateboards or skateboard-like devices are prohibited. Students caught skateboarding on Penn State property will face a fine of $25.

Michael Galaini said he believes the fine is a “pay to play” scenario with a lot of the skaters.

“The odds of being caught and paying a fine usually are pretty slim,” Galaini (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “It’s not illegal if you can fork up 25 bucks.”

Trowbridge said he believes a skate park will help lower the number of students fined for skating on campus and encourage more students to take up the sport.

“It’s inconvenient,” Trowbridge said. “I think a lot more people would be more encouraged to try it because [there would be] a designated area for it. I’ve talked to a lot of people who want to start skating on campus but don't know when or where they should go.”

Trowbridge said the park will also help to strengthen bonds between local skaters and the State College community by getting skaters off the streets and in their own space.

“I think a lot of people have a negative image in their head [of skaters]. A lot of people see it as trespassing or vandalism, which… doesn’t represent the greater whole,” Trowbridge said. “Most people just want to find somewhere they can do a sport that they love. I think with a skate park, you’d see a lot of people not frequent areas like downtown or campus.”

However, Galaini said he does not think a skate park would keep skaters away from campus and downtown State College.

“A lot of people think that if they put a skate park in the middle of [campus], then it’s going to decrease the amount of kids street skating. Maybe by a little — but not a lot,” Galaini said. “Kids are always going to street skate… People want to street skate, they want to get pictures and clips of them skating on the street — not just in a park.”

Galaini also said some ambitious skaters looking for recognition might be less likely to want to skate in a park.

“If someone is looking to get sponsored [by] a skate company, usually they’ll make video clips of them skating. And a lot of the time, those clips can’t just be skate park skating,” Galaini said. “When you have park skating, [the conditions are tailored to skaters] — you don’t get that in real life. So a lot of sponsors want to see you riding on rough ground. They want to see you being creative.”

Both Trowbridge and Galaini said the skate park’s proximity to campus will be important to its reception from students.

“If [the skate park] isn’t close to campus, it’s not going to be nearly as effective as everyone thinks it will be,” Galaini said. “No matter how cool it is… It’s far. You would need a car and not a lot of people have one.”

To combat the problem posed by Galaini, Trowbridge said he has an ideal location in mind.

“It would be accessible for students especially, and that’s what we really need… I think Sunset Park would be a great location,” Trowbridge said. “A lot of people meet there already — there’s already a little community of guys that I’ve met there.”

