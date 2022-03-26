Over the weekend, students and families tapped into Penn State Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center for its annual Maple Harvest Festival and Pancake Breakfast, which has been held since 1984.

During the festival, events centered around maple syrup production were highlighted — with activities such as a walking trail with stations highlighting the maple sugaring process, live music and animal programs in the aviary.

“Maple Harvest Fest is a wonderful community event; we have lots of people involved. It's a really loved program to get people outside learning a little bit about the natural world, learning about how to make syrup and connecting people... to enjoy the space together,” Laurie McLaughlin, the program director, said.

Tyler Kauffman, a Shaver's Creek environmental education intern and assistant naturalist, said the production team did 25 taps over the course of the past two months at Shaver’s Creek, creating around a gallon of maple syrup.

“As someone that’s helped produce the little bit of syrup we’ve had here at Shaver’s Creek, I know the amount of work that goes into it,” Kauffman said. “It’s a lot of details you don’t think of until you’re in the position of using them.”

At the cultural history station, Madison Botch, a Penn State teacher's assistant for Agricultural and Extension Education 297, said since maple sugaring is more prevalent in the Northeast, many people forget Pennsylvania also produces — making the event a “good educational opportunity.”

The festival is partly run by students, like Kyra Monsam, who are in AEE297. Monsam said the class helps “build teaching skills” in addition to learning about maple sugaring.

“It’s just a really fun way to get the community involved and get people out to Shaver's Creek — I just love it. I think it’s super fun,” Monsam (senior-recreation, park and tourism management) said.

For visitor Adelle Loaney, the event offered a multitude of activities.

“It’s a really cool event that people can check out,” Loaney (sophomore-marketing) said. “It’s really good for kids, and it’s fun to learn about local syrup production.”

Plowshare Produce Owner Micah Spicher Schonberg was also in attendance, demonstrating how to use a handheld corn sheller, which he said he uses on his farm to deshell corn to then send off to a miller.

The event “celebrated local foods” with a pancake and sausage breakfast made with local ingredients and by selling maple syrup from two local sugar camps, McLaughlin said.

While the event, which ends Sunday, was sold out for the weekend, McLaughlin encourages individuals to check out other events and visit Shaver’s Creek.

“It may be a little more expensive… [but] I think it’s very important to support your local farmers and different producers — that goes for syrup as well,” Kauffman said. “I think it’s a really important outreach that we do — and to give people a chance to see Shaver’s Creek and learn as well.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE