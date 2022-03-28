Cyrus Klingsberg said he loves birds for the “simple reason” that they have wings.

“I suppose the beauty of flight, along with the sense that they have the freedom to go anywhere, anytime they want gives me a sense of pleasure,” Klingsberg said. “That they can live as free as they do — I’d like to have that same feeling for myself.”

And it was that love of flight that led the 97-year-old State College resident to donate $250,000 to the aviary program at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center.

According to Jason Beale, animal care program director, Shaver’s Creek primarily functions as an educational facility, teaching about conservation and habitat.

The aviary program dates back to 1981, when it first took in a blind red-tailed hawk named Butey — a play on words from the buteo genus the hawk belongs to.

The raptors that reside at the aviary all have physical disabilities that prevent them from living independently in the wilderness.

One of the oldest birds currently at the aviary is Tussey, a golden eagle named after the local mountain in Centre County — a popular migration spot for her species.

“She was just a few months old,” Beale said. “Electrocution on power lines is a big risk for large birds, which have a 7-foot wingspan.”

Tussey’s “horrific” injuries have since been rehabilitated, and she has now become an ambassador for highlighting golden eagle migration and conservation in Pennsylvania, Beale said.

Similarly, Matilda, a black vulture and favorite of Klingsberg’s, came to the facility with a wing disability as a result of a car strike — an unfortunate but major risk for scavengers who feed on roadkill.

When visiting Shaver’s Creek, Klingsberg said he was immediately drawn to Matilda. Yet, his appreciation for black vultures goes back to his time camping in the wetlands.

“I was birdwatching in the south of Florida… I looked up, and I saw three [black vultures] on a tree. I thought I saw a father, mother and a kid recently hatched, which seemed to be following the two larger ones around,” Klingsberg said. “I just fell in love with them.”

Matilda is a bird with a personality, or “birdonality,” according to Mark McLaughlin, director of Shaver’s Creek.

“And that really resonates with [Klingsberg]. You can’t make a connection like that — it just happens,” McLaughlin said. “But it only happens when you have an aviary that will support a bird like Matilda.”

Beale quickly discovered Klingsberg’s lifelong passion for birdwatching and conservation when they first met in 2019.

“I think when he had the chance to come out to Shaver’s Creek… which is beautiful when you drive over Tussey Mountain and come to Stone Valley, he saw this beautiful campus nestled in the forest,” Beale said. “I think Cyrus was just thrilled with Shaver’s Creek and the opportunity it provides for students.”

Beale said he could tell there was an immediate connection, as Klingsberg was a Penn State student.

“It’s one of those places that he would have come to [as a student],” Beale said. “When you’re working with somebody that’s excited about what you’re doing, and they have the resources to help improve or expand what you’re doing, it’s just a great opportunity.”

Although Klingsberg isn’t as mobile anymore and is only able to engage in birdwatching through the window or in a vehicle, he recommends birdwatching for its rewarding nature.

“You need one decent pair of binoculars, and you need a bird identification book, and you’re in business for years,” Klingsberg said. “I find it extremely rewarding because you can do it 12 months of the year, and it costs you absolutely nothing.”

The aviary allows those who may not be able to travel to specific birdwatching sites or those who are less mobile to see these large raptors up close.

The layout of the aviary is attractive to the human eye, Klingsberg said. “Everything about it is fresh, modern and clean.”

The pens that the individual birds are kept in are large and spacious, allowing the birds to “roam on their feet or fly short distances,” Klingsberg said. “Considering the physical health that they’re in, they could not have a better life than what they have at the aviary at Penn State.”

People flock from all over Pennsylvania to visit the aviary.

“It’s pretty special,” McLaughlin said. “We’re getting 20,000 visitors a year… People drive for hours to come.”

The aviary has the opportunity to engage those who aren’t necessarily “nature people,” Beale said.

“I think that’s the best kind of education we can do because we have the opportunity to help create this narrative, this experience with folks in nature in a very positive way,” Beale said.

When visitors come, they often see the birds turning their heads and acknowledging their presence. Being able to stand 6 feet from a bald eagle is often a memorable experience for visitors, McLaughlin said.

“People really love that connection, when they can see an interaction between themselves and that animal,” Beale said. “The fact that you’re just connecting with another life form, especially a raptor, which is not something that people ever encounter up close, is a unique experience.”

Birds like Lenny the crow often “fly at” visitors when they walk up to his cage, while the other birds are more or less human-friendly, McLaughlin said.

Matilda is one of the birds who trainers will take for walks around the aviary. While it might seem unusual at first glance, it’s actually something that vultures often do when feeding on carcasses, according to McLaughlin.

“The reactions from people are usually like, ‘Wow, just like my dog,’ and yet it’s a funny looking turkey vulture,” McLaughlin said.

Each type of bird is different, Beale said, in that they experience the world in their own unique way.

“Through them and working with them, we start to see the world a little bit differently,” Beale said. “It’s taught me to slow down and think about those animals more in their context, even though they all live in the wild.”

But the visitor experience wouldn’t be what it is without the support of staff and volunteers who each have developed unique bonds with the raptors.

Abby Flanders, raptor program coordinator, refers to the raptors as her “co-workers” because she sees them as independent animals who regard trainers as their teammates.

“They’re not tools, they’re not just objects,” Flanders said. “These are live animals that make their own choices, and they have their own thoughts and feelings that maybe we don’t fully understand.”

On any certain day, the aviary has around 10 different volunteers involved in various levels of help and care, according to McLaughlin.

Those who want to work with wildlife at Shaver’s Creek must undergo a “rigorous” training program, learning from mentors who work one-on-one with students, McLaughlin said.

“When students come in, we almost treat the program like a class,” Flanders said.

Students must learn what good welfare means and be able to read the body language of the animals, Flanders said.

“When they’re able to show their understanding of these things, we assign them to work directly with the animals,” Flanders said.

Rachel Palkovitz, a graduate student in anthropology and volunteer at Shaver’s Creek, was assigned to work with a great horned owl at the end of a 10-week training period.

“It was really special because you get to really build a relationship with this bird,” Palkovitz said. “She hadn’t been in human care for that long, and so she wasn’t super comfortable around people.”

While training started off with just “being around [the owl] and coming up to her and offering her food,” it slowly progressed over the course of four weeks to where the owl would finally “cue to a perch,” Palkovitz said.

Depending on the individual bird’s background and comfort level, it can take a long time to build that trust, Palkovitz said.

But when that bond forms, “it’s such a great feeling,” Palkovitz said. “Every little incremental progress is going to be celebrated because it means that they’re getting more comfortable.”

Palkovitz also designs “enrichments” for the birds, which are food puzzles that promote natural behaviors such as digging with beaks to extract food items.

Using simple materials like cardboard boxes, paper tubes and rubber balls, Palkovitz fashions structures that take into account the birds’ various limb proportions and natural talents.

“For the bald eagle, one of the things we always try to do with them is get them to be able to balance on things and use their talons to manipulate food items because that’s what they would do in the wild,” Palkovitz said.

But for Lenny the crow, it’s often tough to design an enrichment that’s difficult enough for him, Palkovitz said.

“It’s kind of like a mind game for us to try to figure out how to make it challenging for them,” Palkovitz said.

Although Palkovitz only manages to go in on Wednesday afternoons, volunteering at the aviary is her favorite part of the week.

“After looking at the computer all week… it’s really nice to be in person and working hands-on with the animals,” Palkovitz said.

The volunteers are essentially extensions of the raptor program, Flanders said.

“When visitors come around, they’ll likely see a volunteer training a bird,” Flanders said. “And that volunteer will be able to share what they’re doing, why they’re doing it, why they care about the animal and what kind of relationships they have with the animal.”

Klingsberg was able to meet several of the volunteers when visiting the aviary.

“They’re all young and very enthusiastic,” Klingsberg said. “Very competent people, and I was favorably impressed.”

And through Klingsberg’s generosity, the raptor program continues to flourish and establish a community around itself.

“When you come here and have kids interact with the staff, you're creating that community, those human relationships that are such an important contribution,” Beale said. “It's an opportunity, I think, for people to connect with the wildness that is within all of us.”

Not only does the aviary connect humans with animals that may only be seen at a distance but it connects humans who share in the experience.

“The excitement that a student has when getting to work with an animal for the first time — it’s something that I love to see,” Flanders said. “Being able to share that with others is absolutely the best part of the job.”

The Shaver’s Creek staff had been in contact with Klingsberg for several years before he fulfilled the pledge he made to the aviary and has been able to progress the aviary as a result.

“This is a direct result of his generosity and his willingness to work with us and be a part of our team,” Flanders said.

With the community’s support, Shaver’s Creek underwent a renovation to its buildings, staffing structure and program design, Flanders said.

“It creates this ripple effect that will be shining for years to come.”

