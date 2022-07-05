Penn State will conduct a second application of elm tree spraying on July 5-6 in State College.

Elm trees along College Avenue were sprayed on Tuesday, May 5. An aerial spray via helicopter will conduct ‘at first light’ on Wednesday, May 6, according to a State College Borough release.

The release also advised motorists and pedestrians to proceed with caution when traveling in areas with spray application.

This biannual elm tree spray application is completed by Penn State’s Office of the Physical Plant department. The first application took place in May.

OPP completes this biannual spray application to limit Dutch elm disease and elm yellows from spreading across Penn State’s ‘iconic elms’, according to the release.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Places to celebrate 4th of July in Centre County this summer The Fourth of July is finally upon us, and Centre County is prepared with plenty of events t…