On March 8, Penn State’s Alpha Delta Chapter of Kappa Sigma was suspended through December 2024 for multiple violations against university policies.

As an earlier interim suspension case was being investigated, the fraternity more recently violated the university’s coronavirus policies, according to a Penn State News release.

In October 2020, the Kappa Sigma fraternity was placed on interim suspension while the Penn State Office of Student Conduct investigated allegations related to hazing, alcohol or drugs, failure to comply with a directive or condition, and University regulations, according to the release.

The national organization was notified of the Penn State Kappa Sigma chapter and has suspended the chapter’s operations pending a hearing before the national organization’s supreme executive committee for a decision on its future status.

The suspension means the Kappa Sigma fraternity loses all privileges as a recognized student organization. It will not be allowed to participate in, attend or organize functions as a sanctioned organization at Penn State.

The suspension comes after Penn State's suspension of Sigma Chi on Jan. 22.

In October, Penn State suspended Sigma Tau Gamma through 2024 due to hazing allegations, and in August, the university suspended Pi Kappa Alpha and Phi Kappa Psi for coronavirus-related violations.

