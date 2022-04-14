In the Schlow Centre Region Library Community Room on Thursday, Penn State media studies professor Jessica Myrick hosted a lecture about internet culture and memes, as well as effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a media scholar “fascinated” by meme culture, Myrick kicked off the lecture by defining what a meme is, citing popular meme creator Saint Hoax, who defines it as “a piece of media that is repurposed to deliver a cultural, social or political expression, mainly through humor," according to the New York Times.

Myrick then described the studies she's participated in that investigated the effects of memes, noting her partner sparked the idea after Myrick kept questioning the internet’s fascination with cats in 2015.

She published a paper that year called “Emotion regulation, procrastination and watching cat videos online: Who watches Internet cats, why, and to what effect?”

Later faced with the increasing trend of coronavirus-related memes in the past two years, Myrick noted that more social media phenomena occurred relating to coronavirus memes.

She suggested people have coped with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic with memes, and other memes showed that continuous mention of such stressors is also mentally taxing.

Myrick presented examples of popular memes like “success kid,” which she described as a “very happy meme template,” "distracted boyfriend," "disaster girl" and "epic handshake."

She said memes have “10 times more reach in terms of marketing graphics, and 60% more organic engagement.” Myrick also cited a 2018 Forbes study which revealed the average millennial looks at 20-30 memes every day — a fact that interested audience member Jody Whipple.

Myrick additionally noted business participation in social media trends, like memes, is an indicator of social effect.

“If you see a company start to do something, it’s a sign that it actually affects people,” she said. “As a researcher, that’s another cue to me that… we need to research this.”

Another study Myrick contributed to, “Consuming Memes during the COVID Pandemic: effects of memes and meme type on covid-related stress and coping efficacy,” found “statistically significant” data that indicated “memes elicit more positive emotions than non-memes" — especially in relation to coronavirus.

“When people felt good, they said, ‘Yeah, I can deal with the stress of the pandemic,’ a little bit more so than people who did not see the memes or memes about the stressful event,” Myrick said.

The study also found seeing memes about a stressful event encouraged information processing and confidence in ability to cope with coronavirus-related stress, Myrick said.

Though, “while the memes were able to relieve COVID-related stress, they weren’t great enough to relieve anxiety itself.”

Next, Myrick said she wants to investigate if the number of memes presented affects participants.

While Myrick’s presentation isn’t what Traci Martin, a local and Penn State alumna, said she expected, she thought the lecture was “interesting” and added that “it never hurts to learn more about what’s going on.”

Comparatively, Whipple said she liked “being able to think about [the data] from a personal standpoint" in her media consumption.

“Sometimes, I feel like I’m consuming too much social media, and I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this,” and then hearing, ‘Yeah, it does make you feel better’… was reassuring,” Martin said.

While Whipple said she heard from word of mouth, Martin said she originally heard about the lecture from her sister who often visits the library, saying it piqued her interest as an avid social media user.

“I think I knew going into it that watching funny memes is going to make you feel a bit better,” Martin said.

For Martin, as a social media user, it was "interesting" to see meme responses during the lecture.

"So to hear about memes and different responses that people are having — especially when it comes to [coronavirus] — I thought it was an interesting topic to discuss and learn about.”

