Jacquelyn Huff released a statement announcing her candidacy for State College Area School District Board of Directors on Thursday.

According to a press release, Huff plans to focus her campaign on "empowering teachers and ensuring the district's students have access to the resources they need to serve as a springboard toward future success."

Huff is an assistant teaching professor in the College of Engineering. She has been a high school math teacher for six years and has worked in a Title I public school in Hearne, Texas.

Huff said she decided to run upon learning that current members are resigning after their terms and "hopes to keep the momentum of the board moving," according to the release.

If elected, Huff would be the only school board member with public classroom experience.

"Teachers know the needs of their students and without their input, the school board will not be able to effectively measure the success of our district's schools," Huff said in the release.