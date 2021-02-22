Penn State professor Gopal Balachandran announced his intention to run for State College Borough Council on Monday. Balachandran, a Democrat, is an assistant professor of clinical law at Penn State.

In a statement, Balachandran said his campaign is focused on creating sustainability, vitality and diversity in the borough as well as equality and respect within the community and police. The campaign was inspired by his father's passing in January.

Balachandran formerly served as a public defender, and has been a State College resident since 2017.

On Feb. 17, Katherine Oh Yeaple announced her candidacy for the council, and on Feb. 12, State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli and Cathy Dauler announced their campaigns in a joint statement. There are three available seats on the council.

