Penn State University Police and Public Safety announced on Twitter some areas of Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue, will be closed to vehicles through Sept. 6.

“In the interest of public safety,” the tweet said, “pedestrians are reminded to follow detour signage.”

University police also warned against breaching any barriers or closures on the street.

